Civil Society groups in the country have met the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin over the “biased” conduct of the chairman of the Parliamentary Committee investigating a leaked tape plotting the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Samuel Atta Akyea.

The civil groups which include the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) met the Speaker of Parliament to express their concerns over the seeming attempt by Mr. Atta Akyea to shift focus from the terms of reference of the committee.

President for Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, who spoke on behalf of the delegation said the conduct of the chairman of the committee is affecting morale in the police service.

“We wanted to find out from the Speaker what the original terms of reference for the Committee were because we realized that the Committee chairman seems to be setting his own questions and answering them.

The Speaker was categorical that well, look I gave the Chairman of the Committee specific terms of reference. To get the authenticity of the tape, basically, those comments that were made and the persons who made them,” he said on Accra-based Citi FM.

Meanwhile, lawyers of the Inspector General of Police have denied claims by Mr Atta Akyea that they retracted their accusation of bias against him during the in-camera hearing.

