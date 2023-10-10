Samuel Atta Akyea, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee investigating a leaked tape plotting the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare has denied being bias against the IGP.

Counsel for the IGP, Kwame Gyan, had accused Mr Atta Akyea of unfair treatment against the IGP.

But the Abuakwa South Member of Parliament refuted the claim stating that he has steered the affairs of the committee without prejudice.

“It’s a baseless allegation, and the rest of the committee members thought that the lawyer who said it would be bold to say it again, and they would respond, but he didn’t” he fumed.

Mr. Atta Akyea wondered how the same chairman who, together with his committee members, afforded the IGP the opportunity to speak to the press could be biased against him.

The committee chairman also explained the reason behind the committee’s refusal to allow members of the Police Service Management Board into Tuesday’s in-camera hearing.

“It will not be fair for non-witnesses to be present. That was the thinking of the committee. What’s the meaning of “in camera”? What’s the discrimination here? Why should we admit senior officers to come when they’re not going to speak? These are some absurd positions some can say and get away with it,” he stated.

