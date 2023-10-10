Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee investigating the leaked audio concerning a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police, Samuel Atta Akyea, took a decision to exclude members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) from attending the in-camera proceedings.

The Board is made up of officers who assist the IGP in the day-to-day administration of the Ghana Police Service.

During the initial appearance of the IGP before the committee, senior police officers accompanied him, as they did this time.

However, during the in-camera hearing on Tuesday, Mr. Atta Akyea requested them to leave before the actual hearing commenced.

Consequently, the officers were left waiting for the IGP in the conference room as the probe ensued.

Meanwhile, Retired Commissioner of Police, Alex Mensah, a witness of the Parliament’s ad-hoc committee probing the controversial tape has insisted that the truth of the matter will be known by all after the committee completes its work.

The lawyer cum chartered accountant, said he will be vindicated after the probe is completed and Ghanaians will know he only said the truth.

According to him, excerpts of the controversial tape have been tampered with by the persons who recorded it for their parochial interest.

“I will be vindicated, I know what happened. Some things on the tape are lies, what I said, I said the truth and I will say it again anywhere, but I’m not ready to discuss it here as I said, because it’s before a committee.

“And I hope, we will wait until the committee comes out with their report, then everybody will know the truth,” COP retired Alex George Mensah said in an interview with Accra-based TV3.

