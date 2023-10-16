The Black Stars of Ghana have touched down in Nashville, Tennessee ahead of the game against the United States of America (USA).

Ghana will face the USA in their second friendly game in the early hours of Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at the GEODIS Park.

The Ghana contingent made up of players; technical team staff and officials departed Charlotte in the afternoon and arrived in Nashville about an hour and a half later.

Chris Hughton’s side suffered defeat in their first game of the October international break, losing to Mexico on Sunday.

The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup champions scored two second-half goals to hand Hughton his first defeat as Black Stars boss.