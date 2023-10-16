In a jubilant celebration of faith and harmony, Adom FM has unveiled the 14th edition of Adom Praiz and this year, it’s all about choirs.

This event dubbed the “Choirs’ Edition”, promises to be a spectacular display of musical talent and spiritual reverence.

With a legacy of delivering extraordinary gospel music experiences, the Adom Praiz event has become a hallmark of the Ghanaian music calendar.

Prophet Nana Yaw Sarfo hosted the event

This year, 10 remarkable choir bands from various churches and independent groups deeply rooted in the spirit of gospel music, will converge to entertain and uplift the spirits of patrons.

Joshua Tigo, the Programmes Manager of Adom FM, shared the exciting news during the launch event held at Café Bar Noir in Dzworwulu.

Mr Tigo ignited the anticipation for this year’s Adom Praiz, expressing, “The event which has become a global brand will be more booming than the previous years.”

Over the years, Adom Praiz has drawn countless music enthusiasts and followers of gospel music.

“In a bid to deepen the connection to our spiritual roots, this year’s Adom Praiz will take place on a Sunday, allowing us to extend the divine embrace of the church experience,” Mr Tigo said.

“We are breaking new ground by commencing the show precisely at 4 pm. It’s a commitment to punctuality and a promise to make every moment count,” Mr Tigo added.

Adom FM Programmes Manager and Adomonline.com editor, Mr Joshua Tigo

This year, the focus is on bringing the community together. Tigo emphasized, “Churches should come and support their own. Every church has their choir, and every music lover will have a choir to love. It’s not a commercial venture. It’s something we want to give to God.”

The Adom Brands General Manager, Abdulai Awudu, officially launched the event and encouraged patrons to not only have fun but also glorify God’s name.

Adom Brands Manager Abdulai Awudu

Several choir leaders and members, devoted Adom Praiz patrons, and prominent figures from the media industry graced the occasion, lending their presence to give the green light for the much-anticipated main event.

Here are the choirs that will be gracing the stage at Adom Praiz 2023:

MGL Choir from the Multimedia Group

DESTINY SONGS from The Maker’s House VOICES OF TRIUMPH from Action Chapel International CT PRAISE from ICGC Christ Temple East HARMONIOUS CHORALE ROYALE MORALE from Royal House Chapel BETHEL REVIVAL from Global Evangelical Church PEREZ CHAPEL from Perez Chapel International THE NEW SONG from Pentecost Church, Odorkor CEDAR MOUNTAIN from Assemblies of God, Cedar Mountain TEAM ETERNITY

The event will take place at the Perez Dome in Dzorwulu, Accra, on Sunday, 29th October 2023. The schedule for the day is as follows:

3 pm – Red carpet & picture moments

– Red carpet & picture moments 4 pm – Show starts

With an expected audience of 6,000 Christian attendees, the event promises to be a grand spectacle of faith, music, and community.

Tickets for the event are priced at GHC 70 Cedis per person, making it accessible to a wide range of patrons.

Adom Praiz 2023’s Choirs’ Edition is set to be a spiritual journey filled with soul-stirring melodies and harmonious voices, bringing together the community in a celebration of faith and music.

A slice of celebration to kickstart Adom Praiz 2023

Don’t miss this divine musical extravaganza on the 29th of October; it’s an event that promises to uplift hearts and souls.

