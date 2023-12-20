Uniland Fest, one of the highly anticipated music concerts, is set to host an explosive end-of-year music party from December 29-30, 2023 at the La Palm Royal Beach

The two-day concert, between 2 pm -12 am, promises an unforgettable experience with a diverse array of performances from a star-studded line-up across various genres, and it’s more exciting with the addition of Ghana’s Beyoncé feature, Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale, known for his energetic stage presence and chart-topping hits, will join the stellar cast of performers that includes Medikal, Pappy Kojo, Keche, Kelvynboy, Kwaw Kese, Afrobeast, Pappy Kojo, Incredible Zigi, Kofi Mole Tulenkey, Kofi Jamar and many others.

Speaking about the line-up, the organizers revealed that, they are thrilled to be able to get all these amazing talents to perform on Uniland Fest’s stage saying, “their electrifying performances and massive fanbase will undoubtedly add another layer of excitement to what is already shaping up to be an extraordinary event.”

Uniland Fest is not just a music concert; it’s a cultural phenomenon that aims to showcase the diversity and richness of Ghana’s music landscape. Attendees can expect a fusion of sounds, styles, and performances that reflect the vibrancy of the local music scene.

Tickets for Uniland Fest are now available for purchase at their website with special promotions and early bird discounts in effect until the event day.

Uniland Fest is arguably one of the most anticipated campus concerts that brings together top-tier artists, music enthusiasts, and the community for a celebration of music, culture, and unity.

With a commitment to showcasing the diversity of Ghana’s music scene, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees.

MORE:

I met my husband through my mother – Selina Boateng

We can use any weapon at our disposal for self-defense during work – GNFS PRO warns