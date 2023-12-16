Brace yourselves for an enchanting night of festive magic as the highly-anticipated Adom Nine Lessons and Carols 2023 is set for tonight at the prestigious National Theatre.

The curtains will rise promptly at 5 PM, delivering a spellbinding show that promises to be the highlight of this holiday season.

Prepare to be dazzled by the stellar cast of Kumawood stars who will grace the stage, bringing to life the timeless tale of Christmas.

With Christiana Awuni as Mary’s mother, Gentle as the adorable Baby Jesus, and Ama Oduma as the innkeeper, the stage is set for an unforgettable performance that will transport you to the heart of the nativity story.

The National Theatre will witness a symphony of talent, with Kala Kumasi portraying Joseph’s mother, Matilda Asare as the iconic Mary, and Michael Afranie stepping into the role of Joseph. Oboy Sikii, Obroni Kwame Yeboah, Kyinkyinaa Twan, Okomfo Kolegae, Ot33l3, Sean Paul, Taylor, and Oteeli will round out the cast, embodying characters that promise to captivate and entertain.

For those yet to secure their seats for this extraordinary event, time is of the essence! Dial *714*003# now to ensure you don’t miss out on the holiday spectacle of the year.

With tickets priced at GHC 30 per seat, this is your golden opportunity to partake in the joyous celebration of the season.

To make the most of this festive night, we encourage all attendees to arrive early at the National Theatre. Beat the traffic, find the best seats, and immerse yourself in the holiday spirit as we kick off the Adom Nine Lessons and Carols 2023 in grand style.

Building on the success of last year’s theme, ‘Yesu Mpe Dede,’ tonight’s performance guarantees an infusion of laughter, emotion, and unforgettable moments. Get ready for rib-cracking scenes that will have you in stitches and heart-warming moments that will leave a lasting impression.

Can’t make it to the National Theatre? Stay connected with Adom TV and Adom 106.3 FM for live updates and highlights. Visit Adomonline.com for exclusive behind-the-scenes content, interviews, and all the latest news on this spectacular event and other Christmas and New Year festivities.

.