Get ready for a night of spectacular entertainment as Adom TV‘s annual event, the Adom Nine Lessons and Carols, is set to captivate audiences at the National Theatre on December 16, 2023, starting at 5 PM.

This highly anticipated event has become a yearly tradition, drawing fans from across the country to experience a unique blend of music, drama, and humour in celebration of the Christmas season.

Organizers are promising an even more exciting and memorable experience than in previous years. The event has consistently featured Kumawood stars, adding a touch of glamour and familiarity to the celebrations.

Fans can expect an extraordinary line-up of performances, with popular Kumawood personalities taking on iconic roles in the Nativity story.

Actress, Christiana Awuni will grace the stage as Mary’s mother, while Gentle will play the role of Baby Jesus. Ama Oduma is set to portray the innkeeper, and Kala Kumasi will step into the character of Joseph’s mother.

Additionally, Matilda Asare will take on the pivotal role of Mary, with Michael Afranie as Joseph and Oboy Sikii as Joseph’s father.

The others are: Obroni Kwame Yeboah as Angel Gabriel, Kyinkyinaa Twan as Wise Man 1, Okomfo Kolegae as Wise Man 2, and Ot33l3 as Wise Man 3.

Actor Sean Paul will add a musical touch as the Gong-Gong beater, while Taylor and Oteeli will play the roles of King Herod and the High Priest, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Adom Nine Lessons and Carols 2023, will be featuring captivating performances by the Multimedia Choir, Perez Music, and the dynamic duo Keche alongside KK Fosu.

To attend this extraordinary event, fans can secure their seats by purchasing tickets at the affordable rate of GH¢30 per seat.

Tickets can be conveniently acquired by dialling the short code *714*003*#.

To ensure a seamless experience, attendees are advised to arrive early to avoid traffic congestion.

Last year’s event, themed ‘Yesu Mpe Dede,’ left audiences in awe with its dramatic and humorous rendition of the Nativity story. This year’s performance is expected to surpass expectations, promising an abundance of rib-cracking scenes to bring joy and laughter to all attendees.

For more updates on the Adom Nine Lessons and Carols 2023, tune in to Adom TV and listen to Adom 106.3 FM.

Additionally, fans can stay informed by visiting Adomonline.com for the latest news updates and details on Christmas and New Year events. Don’t miss out on what is sure to be a night of unforgettable festivities and celebration.

