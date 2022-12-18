Kumawood stars collaborated to bring drama to life as they treat patrons to a humorous version of the birth of Christ.

The likes of Don Little, Michael Afranie, Matilda Asare, Oteele, Kyinkyinaa Twan, Papa Kumasi, Wayoosi, Otali, Dr Likee, Okomfo Kolegae and many others would star in the play powered by Adom TV.

Who plays the role of the royal family; Jesus, Mary and Joseph? Who will the three wise men be?

TV personalities and radio presenters, among other celebrities, are definitely not left out as they have been booked to read the 9 lessons of Christmas.

Watch the show below:

