Kumawood actor Okomfo Kolegae, known in private life as Collins Oteng, has buried his late wife Millicent Oteng.

Reports broke out on Sunday, November 20, 2022, that Kolege’s wife, who was pregnant, had died while delivering her baby at the hospital.

The reports, which were later confirmed, further indicated Kolegae did not only lose his wife but also lost the child.

Almost one month after her untimely demise, the burial and final funeral rites of Kolegae are being held at Atwima Tabere, near the Ashanti regional capital of Kumasi.

Images from the burial ceremony have popped up showing a sombre atmosphere with the bereaved husband breaking down in tears. In photos shared on his Facebook page, Okomfo Kolegae was in a mourning cloth and sitting in the midst of other mourners. He had tears trickling down his cheeks as he looked into the skies as to seek answers from God.

Sharing the photos, the actor indicated that he was traumatised by the passing of his wife and unborn child. He also wondered why God allowed such a calamity to befall him. “Today my wife Mrs Millicent Oteng and my unborn child goes to the maker and tears drops down from my eyes like an open tap. In my entire life, I have never been traumatised like this. And the question I keep asking is God why me … Why me? Its not well with my soul….my heart is bleeding. Hmmmmmmmm,” he captioned.

