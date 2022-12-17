The incumbent National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has shaded the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito.

Delivering his opening address at the NDC congress on Saturday, 17 December 2022, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said the heated contest between himself and Mr Nketia will not destroy the party, saying “a mosquito you can see cannot bite.”

There have been fears that the party will break apart after Saturday’s congress due to Mr Nketia’s decision to contest his boss for the Chairmanship slot.

But Mr Ofosu-Ampofo added that the contest between the two will only strengthen the party’s democratic credentials ahead of the 2024 elections.

He said “I want our detractors to know that our party still remains strong, and we will come out of today’s elections even stronger. The chairmanship contest between the party chairman and the general secretary will not destroy the NDC, we are all too strong and too intelligent for that.

“Let those false political prophets from the opposing side who are predicting armageddon after today’s election be clear in their minds that today will rather mark a renaissance of the great akatamansonians,” he added.

He added that Saturday’s election “will mark the beginning of our march towards rescuing Ghana from the wickedness, ineptitude and catastrophic NPP government.”