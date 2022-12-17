National Chairman hopeful and incumbent chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has made a passionate appeal to his challenger, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Having served the party as General Secretary for 16 years, he is convinced General Mosquito’s expertise will be best utilized as Council of Elder.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo’s comment comes after supporters of General Mosquito charged him to throw in the towel ahead of Congress on Saturday, December 17, 2020 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Supporters of his opponent charged him to peacefully join the Council of Elders instead of wasting resources in an election which is already lost.

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

But Mr Ofosu-Ampofo on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday said that advice should rather go to their candidate, General Mosquito who is older and weak.

“It is the old one who has said he is tired he is the one who is to prepare himself and his mind to go to the Council of Elders,” he added.

As someone who is tried and tested and nearly won the 2020 elections, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said he has the magic wand to bring NDC to power.

“I Ofosu-Ampofo, I’m not tired. I still have energy in me and I’m prepared to lead the party to form the next government,” he added.