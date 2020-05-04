Popular Kumawood actor, Komfo Kolege, has joined scores of industry players to mourn the death of their colleague, Bernard Bernard Nyarko.

News of Bishop Nyarko’s demise was reported on Saturday while he was seeking medical attention at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Recounting his memories with the late actor on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Monday, Kofom Kolege said he was fun to be with and there was never a dull moment with him.

ALSO READ:

Actor Yaw Dabo weeps uncontrollably over Bishop Nyarko’s death (Watch)

To Komfo Kolege, though nobody is aware of how exactly he, Bishop Nyarko, got into the movie industry, he brought so much change with the energy he carried and exhibited.

“He enjoyed teasing people and always made sure those around him were happy and as it stands now, the movie industry cannot have Bishop Nyarko’s kind unless God is yet to create him or her,” he said.

He added that the deceased was more than just an industry colleague. He said he became his confidant and brother with whom he shot many movies with.