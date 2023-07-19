Former President John Kufuor is healthy and going about his normal activities.

It follows stories gaining currency on social media that the former President has passed on.

Late last week and throughout the weekend, there were discussions in some circles around the passing of the former President and on Monday and Tuesday, the conversations continued.

However, checks by Graphic Online indicates that the former President is healthy and doing well.

Reports on social media suggested that the 84-year-old former President had passed on

But the public has been urged to disregard the rumour and falsehood.

Below is a copy of a statement issued by the Senior Aide and Spokesperson for Former President Kufuor, Dr Kwabena Osei-Adubofour



Reports of the demise of Former President John Agyekum Kufuor are false

The Office of Former President John Kufuor has, over the past several days, been inundated with persistent rumours of the supposed passing away of Former President John Kufuor.

We wish to categorically deny such an occurrence and state emphatically that the former president is very much alive and well.

We therefore urge the general public to disabuse their minds of these malicious and uncanny rumours that spring out of nothing.

The office further urges those who may be behind the propagation of such wicked untruths to desist from them henceforth; there have been far too many.

We can only speculate that the perpetrators do so out of mischief-making and possibly for unfathomable political purposes.

We pray for God’s continuous blessings on our former president.

