The white wedding of Adom TV presenter, Tima Kumkum, and her sweetheart, Dominic Duodu, was a star-studded affair as many celebrities graced the occasion to celebrate their love and union.

Renowned actors and actresses, musicians, media personalities, and other prominent figures from the entertainment industry were among the notable guests present at the event.

The ceremony, held at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Weija SCC, and followed by a lavish reception at Tesano Royal hotel, was a glamorous affair, with guests dressed to the nines to honor the couple.

Social media was abuzz with photos and videos of the celebrities in attendance, sharing in the joyous celebration and offering their best wishes to the newlyweds.

Notable of them was Mama Efe, Gifty Anti, Amy Newman, Gloria Sarfo, Christina Awuni, Auntie B, iOna Reine, Tracey Boakye, Adu Sarfowaa and Akua GMB.

It was a sight to behold as the stars mingled with each other and shared in the couple’s happiness.

The wedding was a perfect blend of elegance and class, with Tima Kumkum and Dominic Duodu looking radiant and deeply in love as they exchanged their vows.

The guests were treated to a memorable and enjoyable ceremony, filled with touching moments and heartfelt speeches.