In a heated competition, Pope John SHS and Minor Seminary has defeated their all-time rivals and defending champions St. Peter’s SHS to win the Eastern Regional Championship of the 2023 NSMQ.

They managed to escape defeat by their hair’s breath after Abuakwa State College (ABUSCO), who entered the finals as the top runners-up at the semi finals, gave them a good run for their money.

The yellow-shirted boys in Eastern region’s Effiduase are hoping to clinch their second national trophy to end their twenty-two-year trophy drought.

The school won its last national trophy in 2001 and has since not qualified to at least the finals of the competition.

The last round of the competition saw a nip-and-tuck bout between Pope John SHS (POJOSS) and ABUSCO after the latter went two points ahead of POJOSS in the third round.

But the “Vela Damus” boys lived up to their school’s motto, setting sail ahead of their closest contender after whisking one of the riddles.

They won the final regional championship contest with 34 points while ABUSCO came behind them with 32 points.

Three-time national champions, St. Peter’s SHS wallowed at third position with 17 points.

Many had tipped a stiff competition between Pope John SHS and St. Peter’s SHS after the two schools pulled an impressive performance at the semi-finals stage.

But PERSCO appeared lost in the final contest as they failed to bring their A-game.

Shouting “El Regreso”, the boys from POJOSS are optimistic of a better performance at the nationals as they anticipate their first appearance at the finals of this year’s tournament after many years.

Meanwhile, it is the 30th anniversary since the inception of the annual quiz competition.

As the regional championship closes, organizers of the all-time favorite academic decathlon, Primetime Limited are promising exciting activities at the national competition slated for October 2023.