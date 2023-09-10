Burial service for popular contestant of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), James Lutterodt has been held in Keta, Volta Region.

Family, friends, and the community gathered to bid a heartfelt farewell to brilliant young man.

James Lutterodt, aged just 19, had been a pivotal member of the Keta Senior High School team at NSMQ event in the 2021 finale.

Tragically, he succumbed to a brief illness on July 1, at a hospital in Tema.

The mourners, still grappling with the untimely loss, struggled to come to terms with the news.

Stephen Mawunyo Gadzo, the father of Senyo Gadzo, a fellow contestant and close friend of the late James Edem Lutterodt, shared his profound grief with journalists during an interview.

He described James as more than a friend, almost like a son, someone he would often chat with on WhatsApp and engage in meaningful discussions.

Stephen expressed the overwhelming sense of loss and the difficulty in comprehending the tragic circumstances surrounding James’ passing. He concluded, “I give thanks to God because there is nothing we can do at this last hour.”

A pre-burial service was conducted at the Tema Community Centre in Accra, where Francis Jackson Ahiable, a close family friend, delivered a touching tribute on behalf of James’ mother.

In her tribute, she conveyed her deep sorrow and shared cherished memories of her beloved son, James Lutterodt.

“Why couldn’t death spare you? You had your whole life ahead of you, but God knows best. James, I miss you and think of you all the time. How I wish I could have you here. Death took you away from my hand but not from my heart and I shed tears when I say your name. There is no one who misses you more than me and I will treasure my memories of you forever because you live in my heart. Rest in peace, my dear son.”