Host of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann in a candid interview opened up on one of the most significant challenges she has faced and how it impacted her life.

According to her, he failed marriage is a major failure given the expectation that marriage is a lifelong commitment.

“When you get married, you are expected to stay for life, so I consider the breakup of my marriage as one of my biggest failures because I went in for life, but life happened,” she said.

Her divorce, Prof Kaufmann stated was a difficult period for her, but she has since moved past it and emerged stronger.

If not for anything, she has been blessed with three children; two girls and a male, from her marriage with her Caucasian partner.

The NSMQ mistress used her personal experience to offer valuable advice to young men and women to make wise choices and have a deeper understanding of the commitments they are entering into before marriage.

She noted that, human beings are not static, people evolve and change over time, so it is crucial to find a partner who can grow with you.

“Know that humans are not static so if you get married based on what you see at that time, mind you, people change, they grow, so get someone who will grow at the same pace as you” she said.

Prof Kaufman was speaking in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM monitored by Adomonline.com.

