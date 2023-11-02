Congratulatory messages are in order for Nakeeyat The Poet after she was shortlisted for virtual auditions of the America Got Talent Reality show.

Nakeeyat took to Facebook to share her feat with fans and followers.

The Season 10 winner of TV3’s Talented Kidz called on her fans to pray for her.

The audition has been set for January 20, 2024.

America’s Got Talent is a highly competitive show and a part of the global Got Talent franchise created by Simon Cowell who is also part of the judging panel.

The renowned show attracts a variety of talents across the globe each year.

To secure a place in the live shows, a participant must strive to impress the judges at the audition.

