The Oti Boateng Old Students Association (OBOSA) has presented items and cash worth GHS7,000 to the school’s National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) team in Koforidua.

Presenting the items at a short ceremony, the National President of OBOSA, Mr Samuel Kwesi Appah-Peniel, said the support to the school was a response to an appeal made to the old students association through the headmaster of the school, Mr Johnson Hawkson Arthur.

Some of the items presented included a laptop, an internet router with data, beverages, and cash, among other items.

The OBOSA President, Mr Appah-Peniel, said the donation of ICT equipment to the NSMQ team was aimed at helping the team in their research work in preparing the students for the national championship.

He said findings indicate that the use of ICT in mathematics and science education has positively impacted teaching and learning.

According to him, the studies reviewed reported improved student engagement, motivation, and achievement in mathematics, as well as improved teacher effectiveness and confidence in their ability to teach mathematics.

In the field of science, Mr Appah-Peniel said some experiments and concepts in science could be demonstrated effectively using simulations and animations.

He added that a prototype of new research in the field of science could be built in various program software which runs on a computer.

He was hopeful that the support would motivate the students to study harder than before to cross the quarter-final mark set by their predecessors in the NSMQ championship.

In addition, the president advised the team to remain focused and determined to bring the trophy home.

He assured them of the continuous support of the old students towards the NSMQ team.

The honour of winning the annual competition organized by PrimeTime production, in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service, has encouraged many old student associations across the country to assist and equip their alma mater teams to put up an outstanding performance in the competition.

Receiving the items on behalf of the school and the NSMQ team, Mr Johnson Hawkson Arthur, the headmaster of the school, expressed his gratitude to the old students association for their kind gesture.

He assured the association that the items and cash received would be put to good use.

He also took the opportunity to enumerate some challenges facing the Science and Maths Quiz team and called for more assistance to aid them.

The NSMQ team promised to cross the quarter-final stage reached by their predecessors and move to win the national championship.

The National President of OBOSA, Mr Appah-Peniel, was accompanied by Ms Sylvia Omane Bonsie, the National Financial Secretary; Mr Michael Kwasi Djasah, National Treasurer; Mr Charles Amenu, National Organizer; Madam Edna Stonson, 2003 Year Group treasurer; and Hajia Latifah Abdul-Rahaman, 2005 Year Group member.

In attendance were Mr John Semenu-NSMQ coordinator; Mr Owusu Bempah- Chemistry and Mr Richard Kafui Akorli- Physics.

Others present were Mrs Selina Ntim, Mr Bryan Agbenyegah and Gad Nii Hammond.

Deborah Ntijah, Comfort Nnipaa Amo, Christopher Amoah Amponsah and Caleb Akase Kater are the NSMQ contestants.

