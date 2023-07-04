Nigerian lady faints attempting to break Guinness World Record for longest massage

A Nigerian masseuse has gone viral after she failed in her attempt to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest massage on different individuals.

Joyce Ijeoma was expecting to massage numerous people in 72 hours to break the existing record.

She began on July 1, hoping to complete the challenge, however, the masseuse fainted during one of her sessions, after reportedly completing 50 hours.

In the video that has gone viral, Joyce’s assistant was seen catching her as she fell to her knees while massaging. The assistant called for help and was assisted by another individual on the set.

Joyce Ijeoma fainted while attempting to break Guinness World Record for longest massage on different individuals in 72 hours



pic.twitter.com/2XHUBuQgAx — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) July 4, 2023

This comes after Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci gained national and international support when she embarked on a journey to break the Guinness World Records’ longest cooking marathon.

Following Hilda Baci’s cook-a-Thon, there has been a craze recently as some people have attempted to break Guinness World Records.

Read more: Hilda Baci cries as she celebrates breaking a Guinness World Record

Among them was one chef Damilola in Nigeria who attempted to break her record even before GWR announced her achievement and another Chef in Liberia also attempted the same.

A Nigerian digital artist, Oyinlola, in June also announced that she will be attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest painting marathon.

Gm 🙈❤️🤭



I'm thrilled to announce that Guinness World Records has given me the green light for the longest painting marathon! On October 28-30th 2023, I'll embark on an incredible journey of creativity and endurance.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WboQcjZyOL — Oyinlola 🍀 (@lola_mewu) June 11, 2023

The co-founder of AltSchool Africa, Sultan Akintunde, intends to break the current record for the longest continuous period of software coding.

After 3 years, I’ve finally taken the step for my Guinness World Record 🫱🏽‍🫲🏾🫱🏽‍🫲🏾



Date : December 2023.

Record : Longest software coding time without a break.



Thank you @GWR 🫱🏽‍🫲🏾🫱🏽‍🫲🏾🫱🏽‍🫲🏾 https://t.co/YK1BF06tkF pic.twitter.com/et0spw7yva — Name cannot be blank (@hackSultan) June 11, 2023

There have been many reports of other individuals sharing their intent to break other Guinness World Records.

MORE: