Scores of passengers have been left stranded as two buses and an articulated truck are involved in an accident on the Juaso section of the Kumasi-Accra road.

A metro mass transit bus and a VIP bus all headed in the Accra direction were involved.

Few passengers sustained minor injuries when the Metro mass transit bus with registration number GN 6163-16 collided head-on with the articulated long truck with registration number GT 2586 H.

Eyewitnesses say the metro mass bus was trying to avoid a stationary vehicle on the side of the road.

It crashed into the long truck while the VIP also crashed into the rear of the buses.

Passengers in both buses have been stranded for hours due to traffic on the main road.

A young man, who was in the articulated truck, said: “There were two taxis parked by the side of the road and a stationary vehicle on the other side of the road.”

Drivers of the vehicles and some passengers who sustained some injuries have been rushed to the Juaso hospital.