KiDI recently flaunted his new look, and while fans have fallen in love with him, his son holds a contrary opinion.

The Highlife/Afrobeat artiste, known for his trademark blonde dyed hair, decided to switch up his appearance and go back to default.

In a heartwarming video shared on social media, Kidi’s son is seen looking at his father with curiosity and disappointment.

He may have been accustomed to seeing his dad as a blondie, so the sudden change to dark lowcut seems to have caught his attention.

In a heartwarming video KiDi shared, he could be seen feeling cute while his son, Zane held his face in disappointment.

His reaction has elicited laughter among fans who mocked his innocence.

Watch video below: