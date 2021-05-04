Popular Ghanaian Kumawood actress, Oheneyere Mercy Aseidu,, has left hearts broken with a tribute to mark the first year of colleague actor and pastor, Bernard Nyarko‘s death.

Bishop was reported dead on May 2, 2020 after a short illness, Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty confirmed.

Mr Nyarko was a household name and was noted for his role as a pastor in many movies and his demeanor as a professional actor.

Ghanaians were thrown into a state of shock and sorrow following the news of his demise.

In a post on her Instagram page, the actress proved though her colleague may be dead, he had not been forgotten.

Her tribute among other things eulogised the late man of God for his selfless service while on earth and shared an adorable artwork in his honour.

She wrote: It’s a another year since we lost you Bishop and, the pain is still so strong. I treasure our memories like nothing else and remember them even more on an anniversary like this.

Until we meet again, rest easy brother! To the best friend, colleague and, brother anyone could have had – We miss you more than ever!😭🥺😭💔.

Many, who have been saddened by the post, have taken to her comment section to reply with teary and heartbroken emojis.