Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Kwame Gyamp, has asked the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to adopt a ‘One Man One Vote’ system for electing a successor of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the party’s flagbearer going into the 2024 elections.

Professor Gyampo, in an opinion piece he authored, has stated that the OMOV principle, if adopted by the NPP, stands to give the party the opportunity to elect a flagbearer in a manner that “would deepen its internal democracy and ensure popular acceptance as well as ownership of whoever emerges as the party’s presidential candidate.”

According to Professor Gyampo, the NPP does not need to only adopt the OMOV principle but requires a “customised” version that will ensure that not less than six million of its members get to decide who becomes the party’s next flagbearer.

Read his full post below: