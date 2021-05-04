Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has shared new family photos on social media.

The photos have the Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP) showing off her two children with Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

In the photos, madam Safo is seen dressed in a gold and white dress.

Her son, known as Ohene, was dressed in a white boubou while the daughter, Daniella, wore a blue dress.

In the first photo, the Gender Minister stood in the middle of the two children while they took a selfie with Ohene in charge of the camera. They were all smiles.

The next photo had the mother and her children posing in front of a white Rolls Royce still smiling.

It was not clear what the occasion was or when the photos were taken but the Dome MP shared them on social media on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Posting on her Instagram page, she captioned: “The memories we make with our family is everything.”