Gospel musician who rose to fame after Mentor reality show, Cynthia Appiah-Kubi, popularly known as Cee, has shocked fans with some latest photos.

The musician, who was on the quiet for years, is back with a big bang, reintroducing herself with some photos on social media.

The now-married woman and mother-of-two is based in the United States of America after traveling in the overseas country to give birth to her son and daughter.

In the photos she uploaded on social media, though she has relatively lost weight, Cee is still looking as graceful as ever.

Noted for her silky voice and stagecraft, the Osabarima hitmaker is now married to a pastor, Anthony Nana Boateng Addo.

Photos below: