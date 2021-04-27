Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil and his wife, Adjoa Broni, have served couple goals with romantic moments in a swimming pool.

The couple who have been married for two years were spotted at a beach resort having the time of their lives while posing for the camera.

In series of posts they made on social media, John Paintsil proved he was still in his elements, as he skillfully kicked his football about before joining his wife, whom he affectionately calls Queen P.

They were captured playing swimming pool basketball which ended in a 16:0 score in favour of Mr Paintsil.

The match turned into a romantic session when Mrs Paintsill planted a kiss on her husband’s forehead.

Fans of both lovers have hailed them, with many confessing their envy.

Photos below:

John Paintsil and wife, Adwoa Broni

