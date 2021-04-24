Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Constituency, Sam Dzata George, has taken to social media to share rare photos of his parents.

The photos were to mark the 44th marriage anniversary of Mr Ago George Gau and his wife, Glady George.

One of the photos was a throwback of young George with his parents which shows a striking resemblance between George and his father.

Sam George with his parents.

Recreating memories from the old days, the other photo captured the lawmaker’s son, Andre in a pose with his grandparents as they all beamed with smiles.

The lawmaker, in the photos shared on his Instagram page, described his parents as his cheerleaders and fiercest critics.

According to him, they have stood behind him from the beginning of his life every step of the way till this moment where he finds himself.

Mr and Mrs George with their grandson, Andre.

Glad to have them as their mentors, he prayed for strength and grace upon their lives and for long life to reap the fruit of their labour.

His caption read:

Today, I celebrate my Mum and Dad. They have stood by me from the very beginning to this very moment. My biggest cheerleaders and fiercest critics. I have seen them transition from fiery parents to dotting grandparents.

Today, they celebrate 44 years of being married and going strong. I can only tap into the grace upon their lives and pray for strength and long life to reap all the fruits of their labour.

Gladys George and Ago George Gau, you inspire me to be better each day.