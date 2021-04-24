A commercial driver nearly lost his life in a gory accident at Osofo Lamptey in the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern Region.
The driver with car registration number GW 7083 – 15 crashed the car while chasing a motor rider who allegedly insulted him.
The driver for reasons not clear was instructed by his car owner, a pastor not to move the car.
However, he defied the orders and moved the car which at the time of the accident, contained a coffin meant for the burial of his mother-in-law.
He was said to have chased the rider for insulting him only to get himself almost killed.
The driver is currently in a critical condition after he suffered a fracture in his leg.
