A commercial driver nearly lost his life in a gory accident at Osofo Lamptey in the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern Region.

The driver with car registration number GW 7083 – 15 crashed the car while chasing a motor rider who allegedly insulted him.

The driver for reasons not clear was instructed by his car owner, a pastor not to move the car.

However, he defied the orders and moved the car which at the time of the accident, contained a coffin meant for the burial of his mother-in-law.

He was said to have chased the rider for insulting him only to get himself almost killed.

The driver is currently in a critical condition after he suffered a fracture in his leg.

