Embattled Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Benjamin Agordzo and nine others have been charged with the highest crime of the land, high treason.

They risk the punishment of death should they be found guilty by three High Court judges tasked to hear the matter.

The 10 accused persons have since early 2020 faced the charge of treason felony.

The senior police officer who is facing prosecution for allegedly part-taking in an attempt to cause unrest in the country has been re-arrested by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Also arrested on Friday were nine others who are being prosecuted for their roles in an alleged attempt to destabilize the country.

Dr Mac Palm, Donyo Kafui, Bright Alan Debrah, Johannes Zikpi, WO II Esther Saan, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Corporal Ali Solomon, and Sylvester Akankpewu are the other suspects.

The suspects faced the Financial Court 2 on Saturday and were slapped with new charges including high treason.

Dr Agordzo, according to his lawyer, was accused of assisting the alleged leader of the coup plotters, Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, through messages he sent on instant messaging platform, WhatsApp.

He has denied the accusations, saying he is innocent arguing that he is being prosecuted for “speaking his mind” on the social media platform.

In June 2018, security agencies arrested members of the ‘Take Action Ghana’ for an “elaborate plot targeted at the Presidency.”

The accused persons who are members of the group ‘Take Action Ghana’ are facing different charges.

The nine accussed person apart from ACP Agordzo were earlier held for conspiracy to commit treason and treason felony.

Also, Donyo Kafui and Dr. Mac Palm were charged with conspiracy to possess explosives, firearms, and ammunition.

ACP Agordzo and Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli were tried for abetment of treason felony.