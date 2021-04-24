Budding gospel musician, Kweku Nyan, has blessed gospel fans with a new thanksgiving song dubbed M’aseda.

The gospel act has told Adomonline.com, that the song stemmed from the fact that the grace of God has been abundant amid trials and tribulations he went through.

The greatest testimony and gift in life is your life. Without it everything is meaningless. It’s one thing human beings fail to appreciate God for, he said.

‘M’aseda’, basically, is a song thanking God for the gift of life. Once there is life anything else is possible.

READ ALSO:

The song will be premiered on Sunday, April 25, 2021, across Kweku Nyan’s social media platforms.

Check out the video below: