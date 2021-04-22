It is believed that behind every successful man, there is a woman, who plays various roles behind the scenes to ensure they succeed.

For these politicians who have their work cut out for them in their respective constituencies, the support of their spouses in their political journey is something that is highly commendable.

Meet the beautiful wives of 5 of the most famous NPP MPs:

Source: UGC

1. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

The Member of Parliament for the Suame constituency, Osei-Kyei-Mensah Bonsu is married to Irene Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu. He always ceases the opportunity to show up with his pretty wife at any gathering he would be gracing the occasion.

Osei-Kyei-Mensah Bonsu and his wife Irene

2.Oppong Nkrumah

The Member of Parliament for the Ofoase Ayirebi Constituency, Vincent Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who doubles as the Information minister is married to Akua Oppong Nkrumah.

Source: Twitter

3. Francis Asenso Boakye

The member of parliament for the Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti Region of Ghana is married to the CEO of Beautiful Beneath, Juliet Gyamfi

Asenso Boakye and Wife Source: Instagram

4. John Ntim Forjour

The Member of parliament for the Assin South constituency is married to Lady Tracy Ntim-Fordjour. The pretty young lady is the strong tower behind the MP who doubles as a minister of God.

5. Kennedy Agyapong

The maverick member of parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong recently tied the knot with his second wife, Christina in a colorful ceremony.