Ghana and Nigeria have been on each other’s necks from time immemorial, rivaling each other in fields such as infrastructural development, economic performance, politics, and the likes.

In recent years, the debate has extended to who prepares the best jollof rice with both countries claiming superiority.

That debate may be finally over and settled as Australian High Commissioner, Mr Gregory Andrews has given his verdict after tasting jollof from both coutries.

The verdict is simple and resounding – Ghana wins!

In a latest Facebook post by Mr Andrews, he made it clear that Naija jollof will NEVER be tastier than Ghana’s, having tried both.

After tasting jollof from a Ghanaian restaurant at Osu, the High Commissioner concluded that it is impossible for Nigeria to claim victory in the food battle.

He also posted photos of himself consuming a bowl full of jollof.

Some Nigerians have flooded his comment section, challenging his claims, but as expected, Ghanaians have hailed his verdict.

This is the second time in a month that Ghana has beaten Nigeria to something big with the first being Twitter CEO, Jack Patrick Dorsey’s decision to set up a headquarters in Ghana.