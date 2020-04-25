Fast-rising gospel musician, Kweku Nyan, has released a sensational reggae-rock gospel song to uplift spirits of gospel music lovers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dubbed My Praise, the song, produced by MrLehamix, producer of Stonebwoy’s ‘Mane’ track, inspires Christians to continue to praise their maker though “we are not in normal times.”

In an interview with Adomonline.com, the ‘Me Nyame‘ musician said:

“This is my special way of reaching out to Christians who are fear-gripped. We are not in normal times, as such we have to praise God and through that wonderful things can manifest.”

MORE:

Listen to the song below: