Ghana and Newcastle United winger, Christian Atsu, has crashed out of the Sky Sports ePL Invitational at the quarter-final stage.

Atsu was beaten 4-1 by Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The winger made his way through to the quarter-finals phase after beating Tottenham’s Moussa Sissoko 2-1.

The former Chelsea man opened the scoring in the fourth minute through Allan Saint-Maximin on a counter-attack but Alexander-Arnold roared back immediately to equalise and eventually claimed victory in the EA Sports FIFA 20 game competition.

The tournament provides the unique opportunity to see Premier League players put their FIFA 20 skills to the test against one another on the big stage.

However, Mubarak Wakaso, who is a playing mate of Atsu at Black Stars after the game took to Twitter to make fun at the Newcastle United star.

Hmmm after all the training given to you 2days ago you still went out there to disgrace your self and @NUFC ah I told them you don’t know anything 😂😂😂😂😂 what a disgrace you see your face 😂😂😂 I laugh enter Volta market @ChristianAtsu20 what a day for me God no be lefty 😂 pic.twitter.com/oq9qxtEYYn — M.M.JUNIOR WAKASO (@WakasoBobby) April 24, 2020

Prior to the suspension of the English Premier League, Atsu had played 18 times for Newcastle in the Premier League this season, but only eight were starts, three of which he completed the 90 minutes in.

The 27-year-old Ghanaian has a year left to run on his contract and has been tipped for a move away from St. James’ Park in search of more first-team football.

The tournament culminates with televised finals day on Saturday from 3:pm.

The prize fund is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a collective way of generating funds for the NHS and distributing them where they are needed most.

The tournament also urges everyone to follow official advice by staying home and saving lives.