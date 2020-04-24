Some concerned fans of dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, queried the musician during the premiere of his latest Anloga Junction album on entertainment channel, Joy Prime, on why he didn’t feature his ‘godfather’ Samini.

According to some of them, they were anticipating a beautiful collaboration between the duo hence they were dazed not to find such on his current project.

But Stonebwoy, reacting to the assertions, said he has been working on a collaboration with Samini and at the apt time it will be released.

He told host KMJ that, they want to make sure its a good jam before letting it out in the public.

MORE:

From the last time that I remember that Samini and I talked about a collabo, he has sent me a number of rhythms.

Most often when you rush it doesn’t end well… people anticipate and see it from their angle only – thinking we don’t want to make it happen but we want to always make sure it’s a good jam, he answered.

Stonebwoy is currently promoting his latest album dubbed: Anloga Junction which was released on April 23, 2020.

The 15-track album features America’s Keri Hilson on track 8 on a song titled ‘Nominate.’

Other featured artistes are Kojo Antwi, Nasty C, Keri Hilson, Zlatan, Alicai Harley, Diamond Platnumz, Jahmiel and Chivv.