A young rapper, Alexander Luntra, whose freestyle broke the internet days ago for ‘dissing’ Sarkodie, has slammed the career of fellow musician, Awal.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Flex, Bra Alex, as he is known in showbiz, slammed Awal Mohammed for failing to live up to the standard of rap.

When asked by the host if he should call for a rap battle between him and Awal, he said ”No, I won’t battle with him, I need rappers to battle with not Awal, I won’t waste my time on him.”

He revealed he is only interested in collaborating with top artistes who will have an effect on his fan base and not the likes of ‘wack’ Awal.

Bra Alex was of the view that the music industry will advance if Ghanaian rappers concentrate and work hard to achieve their motives while lifting the spirit of underground artistes like himself.

Alexander Luntra started rap music at the age of nine after a friend revived the music talent in him.

The Obuasi-based Bolgatanta artiste gained prominence after his rap song went viral for mentioning Sarkodie and his daughter Titi in his wordplay.