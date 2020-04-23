Movie producer, Sacrate Sarfo, has described National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo as a slay King.

According to the movie producer, who is a staunch member of the New Patriotic Party, he will always choose a competent Lydia Seyram Alhassan to a slay king, John Dumelo.

The movie producer made this known in a Facebook post to sing praises to madam Alhassan.

He said: “Boot for Charlie Wote … Lydia Allhasan is a competent leader, no time for slaying and propaganda.”