Ghanaian actor John Dumelo who is aspiring to be a member of parliament on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress for Ayawase West Wuogon has said he is not into politics to fail but to serve humanity and ensure that everybody has a prosperous life.

The actor, who will be contesting the 2020 polls, was speaking in an interview on classfm.

This was in relation to Reggae star Samini’s caution that the actor should not disappoint his constituents if elected into parliament.

That’s what I keep telling people; when they say: ‘Politicians are the same, when John goes there, that’s what he will do too’, I always tell them that: ‘Look, if I fail the people, I’ve failed God, that’s the truth of the matter.

So, I can’t be a Member of Parliament and fail then that means that my whole political life span is a good four years. We all know that every politician or anybody who wants to be a member of parliament wants to do 8 years so that he knows that, yes, he also came to serve people. And, so, I’m looking at the future of being in politics and, so, I’m not here to fail; I’m here to serve humanity and let everybody have a prosperous life, Dumelo said.