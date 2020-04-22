Yvonne Nelson raves over twins, saying she wants them badly and more kids.

The actress and film producer who is already a mother of one adorable daughter, Ryn, seems to have developed a sudden love for twins.

Yvonne and UK photographer Jamie Roberts welcomed Ryn Roberts in 2017.

The two had quite an exciting relationship with their usual social media display.

But for some reasons unknown to the public, the lovebirds called it quits in 2019 and it seems Yvonne Nelson is ready to move on with another guy but her focus is on twins.

She made the revelation on Twitter a few days ago, saying: “Twin mums pls gather here…… how was your experience carrying twins ? ???????????? want twins???? want more kids.”

