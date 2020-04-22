Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has celebrated his mother, Emma Maame Aggrey, as she marks her birthday today, April 22, 2020.

The excited Sarkodie took to his Twitter page to celebrate his mother by sending her a birthday wish.

In a post, the ‘Saara’ hitmaker promised to send his mother money through mobile money.

“Happy bday sweet mother Emma Maame Aggrey … God’s blessings on your life mummy. Mede momo no b3 hooki wo,” Sarkodie posted on his Twitter page.