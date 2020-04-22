Controversial actress and media person, Afia Schwarzenegger, has landed in fresh trouble as Trigmatic seeks apology through his lawyers to ‘clear his name.’

The actress is alleged to have said on her youtube page that wife of businessman, Dr Kwaku Oteng, had an affair with Trigmatic which resulted in a child.

SEE ALSO

The married man revealed he had never, not before or after her marriage, had any form of inappropriate relationship with the beauty queen, adding he upholds the virtues of the institution of marriage.

The musician is demanding a retraction and apology of the statement, which according to the suit, has ‘lowered the image and reputation in the eyes of the general public.”