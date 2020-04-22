The girlfriend of the One Corner hitmaker Patapaa Amisty, Liha Miller, has written a romantic Coronavirus poem to eulogise her lover.

The duo have been publicly showcasing their love for some time now with Miller’s latest post on her Instagram page reading, You’re My Sanitizer; The Quarantine Of My Heart; My One & Only Covid; When You Are Not There, I Feel Like I’m In Lockdown.

The Mask Of My Life. You Will Always Be My Virus, I Love You Baby @patapaa_amisty 😘

Find the original post below: