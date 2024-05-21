Pataaa’s German wife has given love another chance as she flaunts a mystery man she identified to be her husband.

Years after her marriage to the musician hit rock bottom, Liha Miller is all loved up with her new lover, identified as Given Duke.

Over the past three weeks, Liha and Duke have been sharing affectionate moments on their social media platforms, drawing admiration and envy from their followers.

In one of the videos, the love birds could be seen kissing in the club, while another video captured them partially naked indoors, with Liha’s head resting on his chest.

In Duke’s Instagram bio, he stated explicitly that he is married, adding that his “wifey” is Liha.

In a heartfelt post featuring a photo of Liha, Duke expressed his deep appreciation for her, writing, “Symbol of love and happiness. Many look down on me but you loved and care for me. I appreciate you babe. Love you till infinity.”

Liha Miller’s new relationship appears to be a fresh start filled with love and happiness, marking a positive turn after her previous marriage.

Watch video below: