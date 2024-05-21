The newly appointed coaches for Ghana’s youth national teams are currently working without formal contracts, Graphic Sports have revealed.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has launched five new youth teams as part of its strategy to build a robust team.

However, despite public announcements made nearly a month ago, the country’s football governing body has not officially informed these coaches of their roles, leaving them in a state of uncertainty, according to an investigation by Graphic Sports.

The investigation found that none of the newly appointed coaches have received formal engagement letters or details about their conditions of service. Some coaches discovered their appointments through social media or news outlets.

One coach, speaking anonymously to Graphic Sports, expressed frustration over the lack of official communication regarding his appointment. “I only heard about it on the radio,” he said.

The anonymous coach criticized the GFA for treating local coaches poorly compared to those working with the Black Stars, who receive better treatment.

He also highlighted the confusion and concern among the coaches about their employment terms, including their salaries and job security.

“We do not know if we will be paid at the end of each month, how much we are entitled to, or if we will be working for free,” he lamented.

The absence of formal contracts has also raised fears about job security, with coaches worried they could be dismissed as abruptly as they were appointed, without any compensation.

“We haven’t even received any appointment letters. We heard about it on social media, so tomorrow they can decide to sack you through the same means, and there’s nothing you can say because you have no contract to prove you are an employee of the FA,” the source noted.

The FA announced the appointments of Yaw Preko as the U-15 coach, Kasim Mingle as the U-16 coach, Nurudeen Amadu as the U-18 coach, Karim Zito as the U-19 coach, and Godwin Attram as the U-21 coach.