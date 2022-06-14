Ghanaian musician, Justice Amoah, popularly known as Patapaa Amisty, has penned a lovely message to celebrate his wife, Liha Miller.

Mrs Amoah turned a year older on Monday, June 13, 2022.

But despite rife reports of their separation, the musician took to social media to join scores of fans and followers to eulogise her.

For whatever reason, Patapaa indicated he wanted to be the last person to wish Liha.

Posting a photo from their traditional marriage ceremony, Patapaa stated Liha has brought meaning to his life and made it worth living.

According to him, words aren’t good enough to tell his wife how much he means to him and will forever cherish their union.

He wrote: I wanted to be the Last Person to Wish you on this Special Day….. You have brought meaning to my life and made it worth living.

I look forward to coming home to you every day, lying down next to you every single night and waking up next to you every single morning.

If I ever fail to tell you what you mean to me, it is only because there aren’t any words good enough. Happy birthday My Sweet Wife @lihamiller .

His post has generated mixed reactions from fans and followers who have sighted it.

Read some reactions below: