Motorists and commuters are stranded on the Accra-Tema motorway as the Ghana Highways Authority (GHA) races to fix bridges on the stretch.

The Authority said the bridges have failed structural integrity tests and its deplorable state makes them a national emergency, hence, the need to renovate them.

The Ghana Highways Authority has assured the repair works will be completed in a week’s time.

However, the development has brought chaos on the stretch as some drivers have decided to use the shoulders of the road while others are taking illegal u-turns to make a detour.

Some drivers and commuters who shared their frustration on Adom FM’s morning show, said renovation work was ill-timed.

Majority who had spent hours in traffic bemoaned the productive hours being lost due to what they described as indiscretion by the Highway Authority.

Though they agree the maintenance work is important, they said no measures were put in place to ease their burden.

But Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Stephen Pambiin Jalulah, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Tuesday apologised for the inconvenience.

He said the repair works is being done 24 hours to finish on record time to ease traffic congestion.

“I can assure you that by Sunday, the repair works on the bridges will be completed so we plead with motorists to bear with us,” Mr Jalulah added.