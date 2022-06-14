Ghana Highways Authority fixes bridges on Accra-Tema motorway

The Ghana Highways Authority started work on Monday to repair defective bridges on the Accra-Tema highway.

In the process, many motorists have had to endure heavy vehicular traffic on the route.

Some drivers in an interview with JoyNews‘ Samuel Mbura said the situation will have dire consequence on their activities.

“Because of the road that they are doing over there, so there’s huge traffic on both sides,” one driver said.

Another motorist stated that “I have been in traffic for over one and half hours and it’s really bad.”

Speaking to JoyNews, Director of Operations of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Henry Otoo said adequate security measures have been put in place to avert any criminal activity as a result of the heavy traffic.

“We are going to be here 24/7, there wouldn’t be any break to make sure first, we manage the free flow of traffic and to ensure there is adequate security around so criminals cannot disturb motorists,” he said.

Meanwhile, Supervising Engineer at the rehabilitation site, Aaron Nana Amponsah has assured that the work on the Accra-Tema motorway will be completed in a week’s time.

“We have about 30 men who are going to run a 30-day shift from morning to 5.00pm. 30 people will be on duty… by next week, the road will be opened to traffic.”

He added that at around 4.00pm, a tower light will be mounted to provide light for works to continue.