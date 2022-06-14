The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has disclosed the outcome of its investigation into the recent incidence of food poisoning at the East Legon branch of Marwako Foods.

According to the FDA, it discovered poor sanitation, poor storage and microbial infestation as the causes of the incident.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 13, the FDA explained that based on its findings, the eatery failed to observe the appropriate sanitary practices, leading to widespread food poisoning, which was reported by affected customers.

“Analysis of samples of food, some juice drinks, and swaps taken from the environment at the East Legon branch of Mawarko Fast Food Limited indicates that there was heavy microbial load (pathogens) which may be linked to the food borne disease reported.

“Samples collected from the Abelenkpe and La branches were also found to be contaminated. The levels of sanitation and hygiene in the food preparation areas in all three facilities were poor,” the statement read.

The FDA’s release continued: “It was also established that there were poor storage practices. The temperatures of deep freezers and refrigerators were far above the acceptable ranges. The handling practices of ingredients used in cooking, cooked and ready-to-eat food items were also very poor”.

The FDA lamented the lack of cooperation on the part of the Management of the restaurant in its findings.

In this regard, the FDA said: “The process to establish the root cause of the contamination has been unfortunately hampered by the unapproved and unilateral decision of the Management of Marwako to destroy some of the food items whilst the investigation was in progress.”